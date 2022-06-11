A few storms possible, heat and humidity certain

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A continued threat for some showers and storms is with us this evening into early Sunday as heat and humidity builds.

Some storms tonight could be strong west of the Interstate 380 corridor, where a little bit of instability has developed. Large hail or gusty winds would be the biggest threat, if it occurs. Temperatures tonight fall toward the low to mid 60s.

An isolated storm or two is possible Sunday as highs warm up into the 80s. A few more storms are possible Monday, especially north, as highs reach the 90s for many. Tuesday will be the hottest day of the week with heat index readings that could push past 100 degrees.

Wednesday brings a storm chance, leading to a slight downturn in temperatures for the end of the work week, before another push for warmer highs by the weekend.

