Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

A few storms possible, heat and humidity certain

Showers and storms could take place overnight, on a scattered basis.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A continued threat for some showers and storms is with us this evening into early Sunday as heat and humidity builds.

Some storms tonight could be strong west of the Interstate 380 corridor, where a little bit of instability has developed. Large hail or gusty winds would be the biggest threat, if it occurs. Temperatures tonight fall toward the low to mid 60s.

An isolated storm or two is possible Sunday as highs warm up into the 80s. A few more storms are possible Monday, especially north, as highs reach the 90s for many. Tuesday will be the hottest day of the week with heat index readings that could push past 100 degrees.

Wednesday brings a storm chance, leading to a slight downturn in temperatures for the end of the work week, before another push for warmer highs by the weekend.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

University of Iowa files lawsuit over defective children’s hospital windows
Property at 1748 C Ave NE in Cedar Rapids
Community members ask to ban landlord from leasing property in Cedar Rapids
Cedar Rapids Community School Board unanimously approves revised SRO agreement
Students feel safer with fewer arrests after School Resource Officer changes in Cedar Rapids Schools
Former West High girls tennis coach Amie Villarini sues Iowa City school district for defamation
Former West High girls tennis coach Amie Villarini sues Iowa City school district for defamation
Vinton
Nearly 100 people attend Vinton Library meeting to discuss library director’s resignation

Latest News

A continued threat for some showers and storms tonight.
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Saturday Morning, June 11
First Alert Forecast: Saturday Morning, June 11
Showers & storms are in Saturday's forecast
Showers & storms are in Saturday’s forecast
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Friday Evening, June 10