Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAM: Officers get into shootout with suspect at intersection in Ohio

Bystander caught a video of police officers getting into a shootout with a suspect in Liberty Township (PAUL GRANT).
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 1:16 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A bystander caught video of a shootout between a suspect and police officers in Ohio on Friday.

It happened about five miles north of Youngstown in Liberty Township.

Police were responding to reports that a man got out of his vehicle and shot another man in the face.

Officers stopped the suspect’s vehicle and that’s when he allegedly got out and began shooting.

Police say the suspect hit one of their patrol cars before officers returned fire and hit the suspect.

The man, whose identity has not been released due to a pending investigation, was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

The victim who was shot in the face was flown to a hospital in the Cleveland area with life threatening injuries.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vinton
Nearly 100 people attend Vinton Library meeting to discuss library director’s resignation
File from 2019 BBQ Roundup event in Cedar Rapids (Mary Green/KCRG)
VenuWorks hits pause on BBQ Roundup in Cedar Rapids
KCRG-TV9 Morning News anchor, Danielle Davis.
KCRG-TV9 Morning News welcomes Danielle Davis
Property at 1748 C Ave NE in Cedar Rapids
Community members ask to ban landlord from leasing property in Cedar Rapids
The Linn County Sheriff’s Office says it has closed the intersection of Covington Road and 1st...
Two women, three kids receive non-life-threatening injuries in Palo crash

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin says nearly 50 defense leaders from around the...
US: China’s military activity around Taiwan threatens region
FILE - Republican U.S. Senate candidate Katie Britt talks to supporters during her watch party...
Trump endorses Katie Britt in Alabama Senate race
A bystander caught video of police officers getting into a shootout with a suspect at an...
Suspect gets into shootout with police at intersection in Ohio
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts after the Warriors defeated the Boston...
Curry scores 43 to beat Boston, Warriors tie NBA Finals 2-2