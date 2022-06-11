Benefit held for firefighter with prostate cancer

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Nick Riley has been a firefighter for the past 15 years in Traer. Around the middle of the spring he was diagnosed with prostate cancer. In response the Traer Fire Department organized a benefit at Fox Ridge Winery to raise money for Nick Riley as well as his wife and two sons. There was a raffle and silent auction and the Ryan Cooper Family Foundation also created and sold shirts, hats, candles, and wristbands with the words “Nicks army” on them to support the family. If you would like to donate you can visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/nick-riley-pancreatic-cancer-fundraiser or Venmo:@Samantha-Riley-36

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.