Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Around 300,000 Iowan meals arrive in Ukraine

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Around 300 thousand meals from Iowa have arrived in the Ukraine. You’ll remember Hy-Vee partnered with Meals from the Heartland back in April to package and send thousands of meals to war zones in Ukraine.

Governor Reynolds announced on Twitter yesterday the state of Cherkasy received Iowa’s 30 pallets of food, equaling 300 thousand meals. She goes on to thank Hy-Vee and all those who help package meals.

The next packaging event is later this month.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

University of Iowa files lawsuit over defective children’s hospital windows
Property at 1748 C Ave NE in Cedar Rapids
Community members ask to ban landlord from leasing property in Cedar Rapids
Former West High girls tennis coach Amie Villarini sues Iowa City school district for defamation
Former West High girls tennis coach Amie Villarini sues Iowa City school district for defamation
Cedar Rapids Community School Board unanimously approves revised SRO agreement
Students feel safer with fewer arrests after School Resource Officer changes in Cedar Rapids Schools
Vinton
Nearly 100 people attend Vinton Library meeting to discuss library director’s resignation

Latest News

Report: Prince Charles blasts UK's Rwanda deportation plan
Report: Prince Charles blasts UK’s Rwanda deportation plan
March for our lives event held in Cedar Rapids
March for our lives event held in Cedar Rapids
War, guilt and last kisses: A deceptive, uneasy calm in Kyiv
War, guilt and last kisses: A deceptive, uneasy calm in Kyiv
Slain Uvalde girl remembered as caring and opinionated
Slain Uvalde girl remembered as caring and opinionated