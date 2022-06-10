Waterloo City Council special work session takes on gun violence in city

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Waterloo City Council will take up two resolutions later this month to address gun violence in the city.

Police responded to at least seven shootings in eight days late last month. In total, the shootings killed two people and hurt five others.

The city council held a special work session Thursday. One resolution would create a task force of 10 to 16 members to address gun violence. Members would come from various organizations including Waterloo Police, Black Hawk County Health and the Human Rights Commission.

Another would create a commission focusing on children in Waterloo. One city council member says the age of people committing gun violence is getting younger.

“They don’t understand that the things they do have consequences,” said Council Member Jonathan Grieder. “They don’t understand. And in a culture where we play a lot of video games and see a lot of violence, it is sometimes very difficult to separate what we see in the media from what real life is.”

The City Council is set to take up the two resolutions at its meeting on June 20.

