Warmer and More Humid

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A weak area of low pressure leaves tonight. Tonight into Saturday morning the weather looks quiet. We are however starting a transition to a warmer and muggier air mass. With a stationary front in the area, the possibility of showers and storms exists. Saturday night into Sunday morning we could see some strong to severe storms with gusty winds. Next week we welcome summer with heat and humidity. Have a safe night and a great weekend.

