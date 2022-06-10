Show You Care
University of Iowa files lawsuit over defective children’s hospital windows

(KWQC)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - After attempts of trying to resolve the issues with the responsible parties, the University of Iowa stated that they hav filed a lawsuit against two contractors for defective windows in the UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital.

The University stresses that there is no risk to patients, employees, visitors, or the general public, as they have taken immediate action to mitigate safety risks. They say that the windows will continue to be monitored and secured, but that long term, they need to be replaced.

“The construction of the children’s hospital was an investment in Iowa and we relied on and paid contractors to deliver a high-quality product,” says Kimberly Hunter, interim chief executive officer, and chief nursing executive at UI Hospitals & Clinics. “Unfortunately, the contractors have not accepted responsibility for replacing the defective windows, so we are forced to file a lawsuit.”

