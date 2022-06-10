Teens arrested after stealing vehicles in Bremer and Black Hawk County

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - People have arrested three juveniles after police say they stole two vehicles in the northeastern Iowa area.

On May 31st, the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a stolen vehicle from the 1300 block of 260th St. Waverly. An investigation showed that three teens, a 16-year-old female from Marshalltown, a 15-year-old male from Garwin, and a 17-year-old female from Dubuque, stole a 1995 Rally Wagon and drove it to Cedar Falls.

From there they abandoned the van and stole a second vehicle and drove it to Des Moines, where they were apprehended the following day.

The teens were cited in juvenile court for 3rd-degree burglary and operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.