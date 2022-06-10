Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Tampons, pads see supply chain shortages, inflation

Top retailers and manufacturers acknowledged the shortages of tampons and pads this week,...
Top retailers and manufacturers acknowledged the shortages of tampons and pads this week, confirming complaints that have been circulating on social media for months.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Supply chain problems and inflation have hit virtually all consumer goods, and period products are no different.

Top retailers and manufacturers acknowledged the shortages of tampons and pads this week, confirming complaints that have been circulating on social media for months.

Tampon prices are up nearly 10% from a year ago, according to Bloomberg.

The shortages appear to stem from supply issues with key materials like cotton and plastic – the same materials used in personal protective equipment, which has been in high demand since the start of the pandemic.

Secondly, the war in Ukraine has further crimped supply because Russia and Ukraine are both major exporters of fertilizer used to grow cotton.

Lastly, the drought in Texas has hit cotton growth, too.

Of course, material shortages and supply chain issues are hitting a lot of products, but – much like the baby formula shortage – there’s a biological demand for period products that can’t be easily substituted.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File from 2019 BBQ Roundup event in Cedar Rapids (Mary Green/KCRG)
VenuWorks hits pause on BBQ Roundup in Cedar Rapids
Vinton
Nearly 100 people attend Vinton Library meeting to discuss library director’s resignation
KCRG-TV9 Morning News anchor, Danielle Davis.
KCRG-TV9 Morning News welcomes Danielle Davis
Property at 1748 C Ave NE in Cedar Rapids
Community members ask to ban landlord from leasing property in Cedar Rapids
The Linn County Sheriff’s Office says it has closed the intersection of Covington Road and 1st...
Two women, three kids receive non-life-threatening injuries in Palo crash

Latest News

Vice Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., gives her opening remarks as Committee Chairman Rep. Bennie...
GRAPHIC: 1/6 panel: Told repeatedly he lost, Trump refused to go
The teens were cited in juvenile court for 3rd-degree burglary and operating a vehicle without...
Teens arrested after stealing vehicles in Bremer and Black Hawk County
Many in the community are glad the officer who shot Lyoya is being charged. (WDIV, GRAND RAPIDS...
Bond set at $100,000 for Michigan cop who killed Patrick Lyoya
Officials said Meridian police officer Kennis Croom, a Tuscaloosa native, has been shot and...
‘It’s heartbreaking’: Police officer shot, killed while responding to call