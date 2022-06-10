Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Salvation Army hosts concert with kids new to musical intruments

A child learns to play the trumpet in just three days thanks to the Salvation Army of Dubuque...
A child learns to play the trumpet in just three days thanks to the Salvation Army of Dubuque before performing for family and friends on Thursday, June 9, 2022. (Jeremy Vallin, KCRG-TV9)(KCRG)
By Jeremy Vallin
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 6:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A group of kids ranging from 3rd to 8th grade participated in a concert Thursday in Dubuque.

The Salvation Army hosted a four day event with the students. It gave them the opportunity to try new musical instruments they’ve never played before. That includes the ukulele, drums, bass and vocals.

Organizers say kids learn how to sing and develop rhythm while learning with the different types of instruments.

“Connecting with them through the music was a great adventure for us,” said Peter Kim with the Salvation Army. “And it most likely gave them a little bit of encouragement and sometimes self confidence. It gave them opportunities to meet other friends so it was a great time together.”

Most of the kids have never picked up an instrument, but after just three days of practice they performed for family and friends.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File from 2019 BBQ Roundup event in Cedar Rapids (Mary Green/KCRG)
VenuWorks hits pause on BBQ Roundup in Cedar Rapids
Vinton
Nearly 100 people attend Vinton Library meeting to discuss library director’s resignation
KCRG-TV9 Morning News anchor, Danielle Davis.
KCRG-TV9 Morning News welcomes Danielle Davis
The Linn County Sheriff’s Office says it has closed the intersection of Covington Road and 1st...
Two women, three kids receive non-life-threatening injuries in Palo crash
A woman says she was forced to surrender her puppy after not having enough money for emergency...
‘Pay or surrender him’: Woman forced to give up puppy over $10,000 veterinary bill