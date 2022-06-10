Salvation Army hosts concert with kids new to musical intruments

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A group of kids ranging from 3rd to 8th grade participated in a concert Thursday in Dubuque.

The Salvation Army hosted a four day event with the students. It gave them the opportunity to try new musical instruments they’ve never played before. That includes the ukulele, drums, bass and vocals.

Organizers say kids learn how to sing and develop rhythm while learning with the different types of instruments.

“Connecting with them through the music was a great adventure for us,” said Peter Kim with the Salvation Army. “And it most likely gave them a little bit of encouragement and sometimes self confidence. It gave them opportunities to meet other friends so it was a great time together.”

Most of the kids have never picked up an instrument, but after just three days of practice they performed for family and friends.

