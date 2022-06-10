Pleasant Valley High School student raises money to send medical kits to Ukraine

Show You Care
By Evan Denton
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Pleasant Valley High School student Emily Goodpaster’s family is from western Ukraine, and she also has family friends and relatives that live in eastern Ukraine.

“We just felt really guilty and helpless that we were here in the United States while this situation was happening in Ukraine,” Goodpaster said. “We knew people who had lost relatives of theirs and friends of theirs. It just made us feel horrible. We really wanted to step in and be helpful in any possible way we could.”

Rather than write a check, Goodpaster wanted to do something that included her passion for the medical field.

“We came up with providing medical aid to Ukraine, especially to soldiers on the frontline,” Goodpaster said. The [medical utensil] supply is really low, and the demand is really high. They were like, ‘We’ll take any supplies that you can give us.’”

In total, Goodpaster said each medical kit is worth about $40 and includes a variety of medical supplies.

“The kits have things such as burn shields, tourniquets, bandages, sterile gauze, pads, sponges, and butterfly closures,” Goodpaster said. “A lot of research into deciding what to put in each kit, and how to use each material accordingly.”

Goodpaster will also give away four psyankys, Ukrainian Easter eggs, that can take up to five hours to decorate. One will go to each of the three highest donors, and one will be given out at random.

“In 988, Ukraine became a Christian country,” said Myroslava Goodpaster, Emily’s mom. “A psyanky represents resurrection and the beginning of new life.”

“It’s my favorite Ukrainian tradition by far,” Emily Goodpaster said.

Goodpaster said the community’s support has been incredible.

“We were overwhelmed with how much people were willing to go out of their way to help us and donate,” Goodpaster said. “It’s not a country they are from or associated with, but they were willing to do so much for us. It made us feel really good, and now we just want to keep going. We’re not planning on stopping. It’s really cool that we’ve seen our supplies being in use. It just makes us feel really good that we can do something, and not just be here safe in the United States.”

Goodpaster said she hopes to become a surgeon one day.

More than $6,000 has been raised so far. To learn how you can donate, click or tap here.

