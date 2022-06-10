Ohio man arrested after eluding police, crashing into vehicle carrying 6-year-old

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - A suspect is in custody after crashing his vehicle into a car carrying a 6-year-old and her father earlier Thursday on West Mitchell Avenue.

A few moments before 10 a.m., a deputy allegedly saw 19-year-old Anthony Thompson Jr. “make an evasive maneuver” on I-75 as he crossed three lanes of traffic without using a turn signal, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

The deputy pulled up behind Thompson’s white 2011 Chevy Cruze as he exited at Mitchell Avenue, the sheriff’s office says. Riding in the car with Thompson was Melaha Flagg, 20, according to authorities.

The deputy, still behind Thompson, turned on his lights and sirens.

Thompson continued down the exit ramp, ran a red light, and crossed through the intersection to try and get back on I-75.

As the Chevy Cruze went through the intersection, it collided with a 2001 Honda Accord.

Inside the Honda was Charles Anderkin, 42, and his 6-year-old daughter. They were both treated at the scene and are expected to be OK.

The crash impact caused Thompson’s car to flip onto its top, thus making the vehicle undrivable.

Thompson managed to crawl away from the vehicle and run away from the scene, sheriffs say.

The Hamilton County deputy chased Thompson down and placed him in custody.

Thompson and Flagg were taken to the UC Medical Center and are expected to be OK.

The sheriff’s office said both Thompson and Flagg had warrants for their arrest.

Thompson is now charged with failure to comply with the order of a police officer and resisting arrest.

