A new chapter in the works for the Farley Public Library

FARLEY, Iowa (KCRG) - Almost a year after losing its old location, a new library is in the works for the city of Farley, in Dubuque County.

Last July, the library moved out of Drexler Middle School, as the Western Dubuque School District needed the space to expand.

”I cannot have the library leave, I need this,” said Emerson Lukes last July.

Losing the Public library last July was a big hit for Farley.

But now nearly a year later, the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors has allocated more than two million dollars in American Rescue Plan funds for a new library.

”We have 21 communities throughout Dubuque County, 20 of those being small towns. So, they are truly the heart and soul of Dubuque County. So, having a community center, a gathering place, a library. Where children and parents can go and engage in educational opportunities is really vital for one main street development,” said Dubuque County Supervisor Jay Wickham.

Wickham said the library will open between 2025 and 2026. Director of the Dubuque county library district Amanda Vazquez said the exact timeline of the project will depend on additional fundraising efforts.

”Our communities… we’ve been very fortunate. Almost all of our small communities along highway 20 and along 151 with Cascade have experienced growth. And this will help them continue this growth pattern,” said Wickham.

The District Library Director said the proposed location for the new library will be on what’s known as the old lumber yard in Farley. She says the buildings on the lot will be torn down for the new building.

”The true success and thank you goes to the communities. The community of Farley, their citizens stepped up. Their city administrators, their mayors, their elected officials have stepped up and said this is a priority for the community and they came to us and with any luck, we’re going to get this done,” said Wickham.

Working to bring easy access to books back to the community.

