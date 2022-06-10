Neighbors concerned about safety with unkempt and damaged Cedar Rapids warehouse

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids warehouse, which neighbors said was damaged from the 2020 Derecho, hasn’t been repaired after more than 20 months.

People, who live near the warehouse at 2055 N. Towne Lane NE near the intersection of Blairs Ferry and Centerpoint, said they are concerned the property will attract bad actors and creates dangerous situations for children.

Have you seen this property at 2055 N. Towne Lane NE in Cedar Rapids?



It's been damaged since the 2020 Derecho and kids often play around it since it's next to an apartment complex. It's not on @CityofCRiowa nuisance list.



We're working on a story to find out why... pic.twitter.com/f5oumt8roS — Ethan Stein (@EthanSteinTV) June 9, 2022

Imani Jeune, who lives across the street from the warehouse, said she was working in the building during the storm. She said it was scary to spend the windstorm in the building and she’s concerned one of her kids is going to hurt themselves from the debris around the building.

”Those boards don’t look safe over there,” Juene said. “So, I don’t know if they can go in there and knock the walls down or if somebody can just go in there and kidnap kids or whatever. It just doesn’t look safe over there.”

She said the building used to be a distribution center for fruits and vegetables called RS Hanline, which has moved to the southwest side of Cedar Rapids. The company said it leased the building and gave TV9 a phone number for the man, who it used to lease the building.

TV9 called the number, which was picked up by a man who declined to give his name over the phone or comment.

The building isn’t considered a nuisance property, even though the grass is unkempt and the damage to the building. The policy from the city of Cedar Rapids requires a complaint before a property becomes a nuisance.

