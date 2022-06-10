Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Man pleaded guilty to lesser charges in case involving death of his second cousin

(MGN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 7:06 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A Waterloo man pleaded guilty for shooting and killing his second cousin.

Prosecutors initially charged Dorray Cooper with first degree murder. But new court documents show he pleaded guilty to lower the charge to voluntary manslaughter on Wednesday. He also pleaded guilty to a firearms charge.

Because of previous felony convictions, he will serve 20 years in prison on both charges.

The shooting happened at Dorray’s apartment on West Second Street on March 22nd. Prosecutors say he and LaVance Cooper had been drinking and got into a fight.
Relatives have said it stemmed from a forty dollar debt. But prosecutors say that wasn’t the case.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File from 2019 BBQ Roundup event in Cedar Rapids (Mary Green/KCRG)
VenuWorks hits pause on BBQ Roundup in Cedar Rapids
Vinton
Nearly 100 people attend Vinton Library meeting to discuss library director’s resignation
KCRG-TV9 Morning News anchor, Danielle Davis.
KCRG-TV9 Morning News welcomes Danielle Davis
The Linn County Sheriff’s Office says it has closed the intersection of Covington Road and 1st...
Two women, three kids receive non-life-threatening injuries in Palo crash
A woman says she was forced to surrender her puppy after not having enough money for emergency...
‘Pay or surrender him’: Woman forced to give up puppy over $10,000 veterinary bill