Man pleaded guilty to lesser charges in case involving death of his second cousin

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A Waterloo man pleaded guilty for shooting and killing his second cousin.

Prosecutors initially charged Dorray Cooper with first degree murder. But new court documents show he pleaded guilty to lower the charge to voluntary manslaughter on Wednesday. He also pleaded guilty to a firearms charge.

Because of previous felony convictions, he will serve 20 years in prison on both charges.

The shooting happened at Dorray’s apartment on West Second Street on March 22nd. Prosecutors say he and LaVance Cooper had been drinking and got into a fight.

Relatives have said it stemmed from a forty dollar debt. But prosecutors say that wasn’t the case.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.