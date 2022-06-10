Show You Care
Look for some rainfall this morning, rising humidity likely this weekend

Plan on some rain around the area this morning. This afternoon, the activity should be winding down.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 4:42 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Look for areas of showers and possibly a thunderstorm around eastern Iowa this morning. While activity can’t entirely be ruled out this afternoon, it appears the best chances remain in the morning. With all the clouds around, highs will struggle and probably land in the 70-75 range this afternoon. This weekend, humidity increases considerably and with a stalled front in the area, some storms are likely to develop. Some of these storms later Saturday night into early Sunday morning may be strong to severe with wind the primary hazard. Early next week, look for a big push of heat and confidence is high on hot conditions, particularly on Tuesday. Have a great weekend!

