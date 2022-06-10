Show You Care
Iowa ladies football academy celebrates coming to an end after 10 years Saturday

By Scott Saville
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Mary and Kirk Ferentz have hosted the Iowa Ladies football Academy for the past decade to help raise money for the Stead Family Children’s Hospital.

“With it being our 10th year we figured it’s a milestone year,” said Mary Ferentz. “It’s been a great run and a good time to end and finish on a really high note.”

They are expecting a record 600 campers Saturday. All the proceeds will go to the Stead Family Children’s Hospital. The camp has raised over 2.3 million dollars and they hope this years total will push them to three million.

“It has been amazing we’re really proud of what we’ve done,” Ferentz said. “We would like to think that Kirk’s legacy will involve a little bit more than the X’s and O’s.”

“Family, philanthropy, football, you can put it in any order equals Ferentz,” said Marijo Anderson of the LFA planning committee. “They are fabulous, we are so fortunate in our state to have them.”

The camp is a great way for women to learn everything there is about Hawkeye football up close.

“This is ladies only,” said Ferentz. “They get to run the girls with the players. If you want to catch a pass from the quarterback you can do that, or kick a field goal. A lot of jealous husbands.”

Ferentz says no donation is too small. You can donate here.

