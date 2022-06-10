In his return to coaching, Mike Morrison is leading the Liberty girls softball team

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City Liberty Athletic Director Mike Morrison came out of coaching retirement this summer.

“We really didn’t have anybody in place to take it and as far as familiarity with the girls and the game, it was probably just the easy fit,” said Morrison.

He’s serving as the interim softball coach for the Lightning following Jeff Kelley’s resignation that happened on the first day of practice. Morrison isn’t coming into this as a beginner. He has more than a couple of decades of experience coaching high school baseball.

“Bigger ball, smaller bats, bases are shorter, fences are shorter, but the rest of it for the most part is pretty similar,” he said.

Many players didn’t know about Morrison’s coaching background when he took over, but his knowledge about the game has been evident on the field.

“Oh definitely, he knows what he’s talking about,” said sophomore Mischa Reiners.

“Yeah, he knows what he is doing,” added senior Kinsley Robertson.

He admitted the only thing he knows about pitching a softball, is that it’s hard to do, so he leaves that to others on his staff. The Lightning sit 15-3 on the season and this is a team that can swing the bat. Liberty currently leads the state in RBI, total hits, singles, doubles and ranks third in home runs. The players say Morrison’s advice is to hit the ball hard.

“Just like hit the crap out of the ball,” Reiners explained he said. “Finding a good pitch you can drive and being selective.”

“Once one person goes, we just all just start hitting away,” added Robertson. “It’s just every single game, we find a way to get on and it keeps rolling.”

“They’re very talented. It has very little to do with me,” said Morrison. “The talent piece is great and they’re really coachable.”

Overall the team is enjoying their new addition and the same can be said for Morrison.

“He just has a positive attitude and confidence in everybody and everyone is just feeling good about themselves,” said Reiners.

“Every day I come to practice, it’s a real joy,” said Morrison.

