Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Geico facing payout to woman claiming she got an STD after sex in car

Geico has filed a separate federal lawsuit contending the man's insurance policy doesn't cover...
Geico has filed a separate federal lawsuit contending the man's insurance policy doesn't cover the claim.(Gene J. Puskar | (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 8:09 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Geico may have to pay $5.2 million to a woman who says she contracted a disease during sex in a car with a man insured by the company.

A Missouri Court of Appeals panel on Tuesday upheld the award to a woman identified in court records as M.O.

She alleged a man she was in a relationship with did not tell her before they had sex in his car that he had HPV, the human papillomavirus.

The Maryland-based insurance company argued in its appeal that it had not been given due process and the arbitration agreement was unenforceable.

Geico has filed a separate federal lawsuit contending the man’s insurance policy doesn’t cover the claim.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File from 2019 BBQ Roundup event in Cedar Rapids (Mary Green/KCRG)
VenuWorks hits pause on BBQ Roundup in Cedar Rapids
Vinton
Nearly 100 people attend Vinton Library meeting to discuss library director’s resignation
KCRG-TV9 Morning News anchor, Danielle Davis.
KCRG-TV9 Morning News welcomes Danielle Davis
The Linn County Sheriff’s Office says it has closed the intersection of Covington Road and 1st...
Two women, three kids receive non-life-threatening injuries in Palo crash
A woman says she was forced to surrender her puppy after not having enough money for emergency...
‘Pay or surrender him’: Woman forced to give up puppy over $10,000 veterinary bill

Latest News

Vice Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., gives her opening remarks as Committee Chairman Rep. Bennie...
GRAPHIC: Capitol riot panel blames Trump for 1/6 ‘attempted coup’
FILE - Travelers queue up move through the north security checkpoint in the main terminal of...
US lifts COVID-19 test requirement for international travel
The House committee held the first public hearing Thursday on the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. (CNN,...
GRAPHIC: Details of Jan. 6 Capitol riot unveiled for first time at hearing
Gas prices declined in April but leaped more than 10% in May alone and have since reached an...
US inflation hit a new 40-year high last month of 8.6%
Clayton County Pioneer Cemetery Commission
Group works to preserve history of people in Our Town Luana, Postville, and Monona