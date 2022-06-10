Four armed robbery suspects arrested in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - On Friday, police in Des Moines say they arrested multiple armed robbery suspects.

Police were spotted on scene in the 2900 block of Cottage Grove. KCCI is reporting that investigators have recovered two handguns on scene.

Details are sparse but officers say that two 17-year-olds, an 18-year-old, and a 20-year-old have been arrested.

