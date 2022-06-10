Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Four armed robbery suspects arrested in Des Moines

Armed robbery suspects arrested in Des Moines (PHOTO BY: KCCi)
Armed robbery suspects arrested in Des Moines (PHOTO BY: KCCi)(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - On Friday, police in Des Moines say they arrested multiple armed robbery suspects.

Police were spotted on scene in the 2900 block of Cottage Grove. KCCI is reporting that investigators have recovered two handguns on scene.

Details are sparse but officers say that two 17-year-olds, an 18-year-old, and a 20-year-old have been arrested.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File from 2019 BBQ Roundup event in Cedar Rapids (Mary Green/KCRG)
VenuWorks hits pause on BBQ Roundup in Cedar Rapids
Vinton
Nearly 100 people attend Vinton Library meeting to discuss library director’s resignation
KCRG-TV9 Morning News anchor, Danielle Davis.
KCRG-TV9 Morning News welcomes Danielle Davis
Property at 1748 C Ave NE in Cedar Rapids
Community members ask to ban landlord from leasing property in Cedar Rapids
The Linn County Sheriff’s Office says it has closed the intersection of Covington Road and 1st...
Two women, three kids receive non-life-threatening injuries in Palo crash

Latest News

State inspectors say a troubled Iowa center for people with intellectual and developmental...
Troubled Iowa center for disabled fined for resident’s death
Filling glass of water from stainless steel kitchen faucet. Drinking water concept. Austria...
EPA to give $60M to 12 states to help curb water pollution
Bullet hole in a neighbors window.
Neighbors demand action from city on landlord after homes are hit with bullets
The teens were cited in juvenile court for 3rd-degree burglary and operating a vehicle without...
Teens arrested after stealing vehicles in Bremer and Black Hawk County