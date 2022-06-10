First Avenue Wine House in Cedar Rapids is closing its doors

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - In a message on their Facebook page, the owners of First Avenue Wine House have announced that they are closing up for business.

“It has been said, ‘All good things must come to an end.’ This certainly applies to the adventure we have had with the 1st Avenue Wine House.”

The owners say they have decided to explore the next chapter of their lives.

“Our success is because of you. We thank each and every one of you!”

The company will offer various discounts and sales until its last day of operation.

They plan to officially shut their doors on June 24th, 2022.

You can read their full message here:

