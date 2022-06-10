Co-owner of Coralville child care center pleads not guilty to child sex abuse charges; trial set

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Jeffrey Dodds, the co-owner of a child care center in Coralville has pled not guilty to allegations of sexual abuse.

Dodds co-owned Simple Abundance Child Care in Coralville with his wife Jill, who had served on the Coralville City Council since 2012. A criminal complaint alleges that Dodds abused a child under the age of 14 while the child was in his care. The Dodds have since voluntarily given up their registration as a Child Development home.

Jeffrey Dodds has been charged with three counts of sexual abuse in the second degree.

His trial is set for October 4th, 2022.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.