Co-owner of Coralville child care center pleads not guilty to child sex abuse charges; trial set

His trial is set for October 4th, 2022.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Jeffrey Dodds, the co-owner of a child care center in Coralville has pled not guilty to allegations of sexual abuse.

Dodds co-owned Simple Abundance Child Care in Coralville with his wife Jill, who had served on the Coralville City Council since 2012. A criminal complaint alleges that Dodds abused a child under the age of 14 while the child was in his care. The Dodds have since voluntarily given up their registration as a Child Development home.

Jeffrey Dodds has been charged with three counts of sexual abuse in the second degree.

His trial is set for October 4th, 2022.

