VenuWorks hits pause on BBQ Roundup in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - There won’t be a BBQ Roundup in Cedar Rapids this year.

VenuWorks of Cedar Rapids announced the decision to hit pause on the annual event on Thursday, citing declining attendance over the last several years, along with difficulty in finding vendors.

“The national BBQ vendors have not bounced back from COVID and there were not many options in the timeframe for use to hire,” VenuWorks said in a news release.

In 2021, only two companies, Porky Chicks Barbecue and Blazin’ Bronco, were part of the event. One vendor at last year’s event said he faced difficulty getting his products for the summer due to shortages and increased meat prices. BBQ Roundup was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

The event may not be gone for good, though. VenuWorks said it plans to re-evaluate next year.

