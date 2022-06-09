Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

VenuWorks hits pause on BBQ Roundup in Cedar Rapids

File from 2019 BBQ Roundup event in Cedar Rapids (Mary Green/KCRG)
File from 2019 BBQ Roundup event in Cedar Rapids (Mary Green/KCRG)(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - There won’t be a BBQ Roundup in Cedar Rapids this year.

VenuWorks of Cedar Rapids announced the decision to hit pause on the annual event on Thursday, citing declining attendance over the last several years, along with difficulty in finding vendors.

“The national BBQ vendors have not bounced back from COVID and there were not many options in the timeframe for use to hire,” VenuWorks said in a news release.

In 2021, only two companies, Porky Chicks Barbecue and Blazin’ Bronco, were part of the event. One vendor at last year’s event said he faced difficulty getting his products for the summer due to shortages and increased meat prices. BBQ Roundup was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

The event may not be gone for good, though. VenuWorks said it plans to re-evaluate next year.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said a woman has died in a crash east of Coggon Wednesday...
Woman dies in crash east of Coggon
Daria Brown
Iowa City woman arrested in viral video, back in jail for previous OWI
Chad Allen Williams, 46, of Johnston, Iowa, has been sentenced after a pipe bomb was found in...
Iowa man sentenced for detonating homemade explosives
Cedar Rapids homeowners frustrated after being added to city nuisance list for not shoveling...
Cedar Rapids homeowners frustrated over being added to city nuisance list for not shoveling one time
The City of Amarillo is asking for help identifying a strange figure seen on surveillance...
What is that? Strange figure caught on camera at Amarillo Zoo

Latest News

KCRG-TV9 Morning News anchor, Danielle Davis.
KCRG-TV9 Morning News welcomes Danielle Davis
Davenport Police confirmed an officer-involved shooting.
Deputies identify man shot and killed by an officer in Davenport
The Linn County Sheriff’s Office says it has closed the intersection of Covington Road and 1st...
Two women, three kids receive non-life-threatening injuries in Palo crash
Maria decorating a cake at her bakery, Mi Dulce Elena
Our Town Postville Bakery Mi Dulce Elena making sweet treats for people’s most important moments