Two-vehicle crash in Palo shuts down intersection, traffic being rerouted

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Linn County Sheriff’s Office says it has closed the intersection of Covington Road and 1st Street in Palo due to a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning.

Traffic is being re-routed through Palo on Vinton Street and Linn Drive.

Officials have not yet released details about the crash.

This is a developing story, we’re working to gather more details.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.