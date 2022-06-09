Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Two-vehicle crash in Palo shuts down intersection, traffic being rerouted

(MGN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Linn County Sheriff’s Office says it has closed the intersection of Covington Road and 1st Street in Palo due to a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning.

Traffic is being re-routed through Palo on Vinton Street and Linn Drive.

Officials have not yet released details about the crash.

This is a developing story, we’re working to gather more details.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said a woman has died in a crash east of Coggon Wednesday...
Woman dies in crash east of Coggon
Daria Brown
Iowa City woman arrested in viral video, back in jail for previous OWI
Chad Allen Williams, 46, of Johnston, Iowa, has been sentenced after a pipe bomb was found in...
Iowa man sentenced for detonating homemade explosives
Cedar Rapids homeowners frustrated after being added to city nuisance list for not shoveling...
Cedar Rapids homeowners frustrated over being added to city nuisance list for not shoveling one time
The City of Amarillo is asking for help identifying a strange figure seen on surveillance...
What is that? Strange figure caught on camera at Amarillo Zoo

Latest News

Maria decorating a cake at her bakery, Mi Dulce Elena
Our Town Postville Bakery Mi Dulce Elena making sweet treats for people’s most important moments
Pork producers from around the world are coming together in Iowa as part of this year's World...
World Pork Expo underway in Iowa
In Postville, the bakery Mi Dulce Elena is making creations for some of people’s most important...
Our Town Postville bakery Mi Dulce Elena makes sweet treats for people’s most important moments
It's been 1 week since a deadly shooting outside a church in Ames - left 3 people dead.
Funeral held for victim of deadly shooting outside Ames church