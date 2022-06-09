Two-vehicle crash in Palo shuts down intersection, traffic being rerouted
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Linn County Sheriff’s Office says it has closed the intersection of Covington Road and 1st Street in Palo due to a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning.
Traffic is being re-routed through Palo on Vinton Street and Linn Drive.
Officials have not yet released details about the crash.
This is a developing story, we’re working to gather more details.
