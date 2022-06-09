Senators urge CNH Industrial to offer striking workers more

Show You Care
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON D.C. (KCRG) - A group of U.S. senators led by Vermont independent Bernie Sanders is lending its support to workers at two CNH Industrial plants in Wisconsin and Iowa who have been on strike for better pay and benefits for more than a month.

The senators wrote a letter urging the company to offer the more than 1,000 strikers a better deal. Sanders plans to attend rallies with the workers next week.

The senators say the workers shouldn’t have to accept the drastically higher health care costs and modest raises the company is offering now, especially when the company reported a $336 million profit in the first quarter.

Company officials didn’t respond to questions about the strike Wednesday.

