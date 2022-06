CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The every other day pattern of rainfall is back again tonight into Friday morning. The heaviest rainfall appears to be across the southwest portion of our viewing area. A few isolated showers are possible Friday afternoon with highs in the middle 70s. Humidity is on the increase this weekend with some isolated storms. Look for a very summer-like feel next week. Have a great night!

