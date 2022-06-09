Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Our Town Postville Bakery Mi Dulce Elena making sweet treats for people’s most important moments

In Postville, the bakery Mi Dulce Elena is making creations for some of people’s most important moments.
By Jackie Kennon
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 8:06 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POSTVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - This week, KCRG-TV9 is featuring stories from Postville, Luana, and Monona considering those towns, Our Town.

In Postville, the bakery Mi Dulce Elena is making creations for some of people’s most important moments. The sweet treats include chocolate and vanilla flan, churro cheesecake, and three milk cakes. Maria Camarillo’s dreams to be a baker started when she was just 15 years old. She learned from her mother, and through working at a bakery, along with taking online classes.

“She says she’s very proud from where she began, she began with family birthday parties, making cakes for my sisters and our cousins, and that kind of grew to family friends and then our town and surrounding towns as well,” said Laura Camarillo, translating for her mother, Maria.

She opened the business in August 2021. While she makes elaborate cakes for weddings, Quinceañeras, and birthday parties among other events, she says it’s making little kid’s sweet dreams come true that really means a lot to her.

“Her absolute favorites are when little young kids come over, and they order their own cakes, they plan it all out, and then they plan it with her, and then they’re always so happy to see their cakes,” said Laura. The main item she makes is three milk cakes.

“The three milk cakes are more known by the Hispanic community, the Latino community,” Laura said on behalf of her mother. “And when other communities come in and try it, they say they’ve never tried something like this, and then they come back and tell her that they loved it, they enjoyed it, and then they start ordering their cakes like that.”

She says she feels very happy that she can share a little bit of her country with other people here.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said a woman has died in a crash east of Coggon Wednesday...
Woman dies in crash east of Coggon
Daria Brown
Iowa City woman arrested in viral video, back in jail for previous OWI
Chad Allen Williams, 46, of Johnston, Iowa, has been sentenced after a pipe bomb was found in...
Iowa man sentenced for detonating homemade explosives
Cedar Rapids homeowners frustrated after being added to city nuisance list for not shoveling...
Cedar Rapids homeowners frustrated over being added to city nuisance list for not shoveling one time
The City of Amarillo is asking for help identifying a strange figure seen on surveillance...
What is that? Strange figure caught on camera at Amarillo Zoo

Latest News

Two-vehicle crash in Palo shuts down intersection, traffic being rerouted
Pork producers from around the world are coming together in Iowa as part of this year's World...
World Pork Expo underway in Iowa
In Postville, the bakery Mi Dulce Elena is making creations for some of people’s most important...
Our Town Postville bakery Mi Dulce Elena makes sweet treats for people’s most important moments
It's been 1 week since a deadly shooting outside a church in Ames - left 3 people dead.
Funeral held for victim of deadly shooting outside Ames church