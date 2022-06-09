Our Town Postville Bakery Mi Dulce Elena making sweet treats for people’s most important moments

POSTVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - This week, KCRG-TV9 is featuring stories from Postville, Luana, and Monona considering those towns, Our Town.

In Postville, the bakery Mi Dulce Elena is making creations for some of people’s most important moments. The sweet treats include chocolate and vanilla flan, churro cheesecake, and three milk cakes. Maria Camarillo’s dreams to be a baker started when she was just 15 years old. She learned from her mother, and through working at a bakery, along with taking online classes.

“She says she’s very proud from where she began, she began with family birthday parties, making cakes for my sisters and our cousins, and that kind of grew to family friends and then our town and surrounding towns as well,” said Laura Camarillo, translating for her mother, Maria.

She opened the business in August 2021. While she makes elaborate cakes for weddings, Quinceañeras, and birthday parties among other events, she says it’s making little kid’s sweet dreams come true that really means a lot to her.

“Her absolute favorites are when little young kids come over, and they order their own cakes, they plan it all out, and then they plan it with her, and then they’re always so happy to see their cakes,” said Laura. The main item she makes is three milk cakes.

“The three milk cakes are more known by the Hispanic community, the Latino community,” Laura said on behalf of her mother. “And when other communities come in and try it, they say they’ve never tried something like this, and then they come back and tell her that they loved it, they enjoyed it, and then they start ordering their cakes like that.”

She says she feels very happy that she can share a little bit of her country with other people here.

