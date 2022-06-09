Show You Care
Oelwein man found guilty of distributing meth

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man who sold methamphetamine to an employee at his workplace was convicted of two counts of distribution of methamphetamine on Thursday.

Evidence at the trial shows that law enforcement agents coordinated with the employee in question to set up two controlled purchases of methamphetamine from 39-year-old Justin Michael Buehler. Agents surveilled the purchases and recorded audio from the incident. Buehler was previously convicted for his involvement with methamphetamine in 2007.

Buehler faces a possible maximum sentence of up to life in prison without the possibility of parole, a fine of $8,000,000, and a lifetime of supervised release.

