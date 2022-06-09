Show You Care
A nice day ahead, rain returns late tonight into tomorrow morning

Plan on a wonderful day! Look for rain to return later tonight into tomorrow morning.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 4:50 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on a nice one today with a mix of sun and clouds along with highs well into the 70s. Tonight, the next system rolls into the area which should bring a chance of showers along with it. The heaviest rain late tonight into tomorrow morning should fall over the southwest half of the area with the lightest amounts farther northeast. Most of the rain should be out by tomorrow afternoon with only an isolated potential for a pop-up shower at that point. Look for more humid conditions this weekend with a chance for a few isolated storms. Heat builds into next week!

