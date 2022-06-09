Nearly 100 people attend Vinton Library meeting to discuss library director’s resignation

VINTON, Iowa (KCRG) - Wednesday’s Vinton Library Board meeting took place at the Vinton City Hall to accommodate the more than 100 people who attended.

During the meeting, 12 people spoke, and 9-others submitted comments in favor or against the reasons former Library Director Renee Greenlee resigned.

“This community has now run out two highly qualified highly credentialed library directors in one year,” said one of the speakers. “This library is indeed going to suffer but not because of diverse books or staff members that identify as LGBTQ+.”

Most of the dozen people who spoke supported the former director, Greenlee. Lauding her credentials, and leadership, and voicing frustration about people who criticized the library’s display of LGBTQ+ books.

“The letter was harassing and discriminatory towards staff,” said another speaker. “It was not kind in any way. It was an attack on staff’s personal life which, quite frankly, is no one’s business.

Others took the microphone to say they were ok with the letter that demanded a list of library books that had content that was Christian versus LGBTQ+.

“Did this all start when somebody approached and suggested a few suggestions on how to improve upon things?” said a speaker.

While they look for a new director, some worry about what happens to their library if the community continues forcing out qualified leaders.

“If we do not have somebody capable of handling the survey that’s coming up as well as the reaccreditation that’s coming out, do you know what happens?” said another speaker. “If we lose out funding if we lose our funding or library struggles to even remain open.”

The resignation has also forced the library to close on Saturdays until it can hire more employees. It’s also asking for volunteers to help run the library.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.