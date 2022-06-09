Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Muscatine sends ambulances to help serve in Ukraine

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KCRG) - Muscatine has sent two ambulances to serve in Ukraine, after war reports indicate that the county is losing an average of ambulances per day.

“These two units were declared surplus after we took delivery of new units,” Gary Ronzheimer, Battalion Chief for the MuscatineFire Department, said. “They may not have additional life in this country as ambulances but they still can serve to assist the sick and injured, and are badly needed in Ukraine.”

The two ambulances left Muscatine Thursday morning and successfully reached the Chicago checkpoint where the ambulances will be held until they are transferred out of the county. Officials expect the ambulance to be in Ukraine by next Wednesday.

“This is an ongoing effort as, unfortunately, the need continues to grow,” said Chris Manson Vice-President of Government Relations with OSF Healthcare System. “Every day ambulances are being destroyed in Ukraine. As soon as our ambulances arrive, they are immediately put to use across the country.”

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said a woman has died in a crash east of Coggon Wednesday...
Woman dies in crash east of Coggon
Daria Brown
Iowa City woman arrested in viral video, back in jail for previous OWI
Chad Allen Williams, 46, of Johnston, Iowa, has been sentenced after a pipe bomb was found in...
Iowa man sentenced for detonating homemade explosives
Vinton
Nearly 100 people attend Vinton Library meeting to discuss library director’s resignation
Cedar Rapids homeowners frustrated after being added to city nuisance list for not shoveling...
Cedar Rapids homeowners frustrated over being added to city nuisance list for not shoveling one time

Latest News

Amana Colonies anticipate more local tourism as gas prices rise.
Amana Colonies anticipate more local tourism as gas prices rise
A man has been arrested on multiple charges after police say he robbed a man on Sunday and...
Iowa man charged after repeatedly hitting one victim with baseball bat and robbing another
Oelwein man found guilty of distributing meth
Property at 1748 C Ave NE in Cedar Rapids
Community members ask to ban landlord from leasing property in Cedar Rapids