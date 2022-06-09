Muscatine sends ambulances to help serve in Ukraine

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KCRG) - Muscatine has sent two ambulances to serve in Ukraine, after war reports indicate that the county is losing an average of ambulances per day.

“These two units were declared surplus after we took delivery of new units,” Gary Ronzheimer, Battalion Chief for the MuscatineFire Department, said. “They may not have additional life in this country as ambulances but they still can serve to assist the sick and injured, and are badly needed in Ukraine.”

The two ambulances left Muscatine Thursday morning and successfully reached the Chicago checkpoint where the ambulances will be held until they are transferred out of the county. Officials expect the ambulance to be in Ukraine by next Wednesday.

“This is an ongoing effort as, unfortunately, the need continues to grow,” said Chris Manson Vice-President of Government Relations with OSF Healthcare System. “Every day ambulances are being destroyed in Ukraine. As soon as our ambulances arrive, they are immediately put to use across the country.”

