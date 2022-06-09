Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Michael Lang requests new trial; hearing set for June 27th

The jury deliberated for around two hours yesterday before returning their verdicts for Michael...
The jury deliberated for around two hours yesterday before returning their verdicts for Michael Lang: guilty on all charges, including first degree murder.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 8:21 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRUNDY COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Michael Lang, the man found guilty of murdering Iowa State Patrol Sergeant Jim Smith, has requested a new trial.

His Defense cites that there was not enough evidence “beyond a reasonable doubt” that he meant/planned to kill Sgt. Smith. During his trial, Lang chose not to call a single witness to the stand.

A judge is set to hear his request on June 27th.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daria Brown
Iowa City woman arrested in viral video, back in jail for previous OWI
The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said a woman has died in a crash east of Coggon Wednesday...
Woman dies in crash east of Coggon
Police release body camera footage of Daria Brown's arrest
Police release body cam footage from arrest of Iowa City woman
Cedar Rapids homeowners frustrated after being added to city nuisance list for not shoveling...
Cedar Rapids homeowners frustrated over being added to city nuisance list for not shoveling one time
Target is working with suppliers to cover costs for their vendors whose orders are being...
Facing huge inventory, Target cuts vendor orders, prices

Latest News

North Linn’s Austin Hilmer chasing his older brother Jake’s near-unbreakable records
North Linn’s Austin Hilmer chasing his older brother Jake’s near-unbreakable records
Prairie Farm Our Town
Our Town Luana plant Prairie Farms makes cheese sold all over the world
Cedar Rapids Ranked Choice Voting
Cedar Rapids considers ‘Ranked Choice’ voting
Univ. of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics joins efforts toward health equity
Univ. of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics joins efforts toward health equity