Michael Lang requests new trial; hearing set for June 27th

GRUNDY COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Michael Lang, the man found guilty of murdering Iowa State Patrol Sergeant Jim Smith, has requested a new trial.

His Defense cites that there was not enough evidence “beyond a reasonable doubt” that he meant/planned to kill Sgt. Smith. During his trial, Lang chose not to call a single witness to the stand.

A judge is set to hear his request on June 27th.

