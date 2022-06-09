Michael Lang requests new trial; hearing set for June 27th
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 8:21 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
GRUNDY COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Michael Lang, the man found guilty of murdering Iowa State Patrol Sergeant Jim Smith, has requested a new trial.
His Defense cites that there was not enough evidence “beyond a reasonable doubt” that he meant/planned to kill Sgt. Smith. During his trial, Lang chose not to call a single witness to the stand.
A judge is set to hear his request on June 27th.
