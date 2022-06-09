Show You Care
KCRG-TV9 Morning News welcomes Danielle Davis

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A new face is joining KCRG-TV9 on the most-watched morning news in Eastern Iowa.

Starting Thursday, June 9, Danielle Davis joins Jackie Kennon and Kaj O’Mara as co-anchor of the KCRG-TV9 Morning News every weekday morning from 4:30 am to 7:00 am.

Danielle has spent her TV career in the Midwest, including a previous stop in Sioux City, Iowa. She was most recently the morning anchor in Peoria, Illinois. Danielle has also worked in Marquette, Michigan and Omaha Nebraska. Danielle is an active member of the National Association of Black Journalists.

Danielle, or Dani to her friends, is originally from Chicago and an avid Chicago sports fan - Bears, Bulls, White Sox and Blackhawks! Dani loves the Midwest for the people and the climate - she loves all four seasons.

