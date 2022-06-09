Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Iowa man charged after repeatedly hitting one victim with baseball bat and robbing another

A man has been arrested on multiple charges after police say he robbed a man on Sunday and...
A man has been arrested on multiple charges after police say he robbed a man on Sunday and attacked another on Tuesday.(MGN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT DODGE, Iowa (KCRG) - A man has been arrested on multiple charges after police say he robbed a man on Sunday and attacked another on Tuesday.

Police say 43-year-old Jamar D. Brown assaulted and robbed a man in the 300 block of S. 8th Street on June 5th. Then, on Tuesday, assaulted another man in the 100 block of N. 9th Street on Tuesday with a baseball bat before taking personal items from him.

Brown was arrested and charged with separate counts of second-degree robbery for both instances.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said a woman has died in a crash east of Coggon Wednesday...
Woman dies in crash east of Coggon
Daria Brown
Iowa City woman arrested in viral video, back in jail for previous OWI
Chad Allen Williams, 46, of Johnston, Iowa, has been sentenced after a pipe bomb was found in...
Iowa man sentenced for detonating homemade explosives
Vinton
Nearly 100 people attend Vinton Library meeting to discuss library director’s resignation
Cedar Rapids homeowners frustrated after being added to city nuisance list for not shoveling...
Cedar Rapids homeowners frustrated over being added to city nuisance list for not shoveling one time

Latest News

Pictured left to right: Muscatine Firefighter John Peters, Muscatine Fire Chief Jerry Ewers,...
Muscatine sends ambulances to help serve in Ukraine
Amana Colonies anticipate more local tourism as gas prices rise.
Amana Colonies anticipate more local tourism as gas prices rise
Oelwein man found guilty of distributing meth
Property at 1748 C Ave NE in Cedar Rapids
Community members ask to ban landlord from leasing property in Cedar Rapids