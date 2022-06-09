Iowa man charged after repeatedly hitting one victim with baseball bat and robbing another

FORT DODGE, Iowa (KCRG) - A man has been arrested on multiple charges after police say he robbed a man on Sunday and attacked another on Tuesday.

Police say 43-year-old Jamar D. Brown assaulted and robbed a man in the 300 block of S. 8th Street on June 5th. Then, on Tuesday, assaulted another man in the 100 block of N. 9th Street on Tuesday with a baseball bat before taking personal items from him.

Brown was arrested and charged with separate counts of second-degree robbery for both instances.

