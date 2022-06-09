Show You Care
Iowa City West tennis coach sues school district for defamation

Iowa City West girls tennis
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City West tennis coach Amie Villarini is suing the Iowa City Community School District for defamation after she says a group of students made slanderous allegations against her during a board meeting last month.

Students with the girls tennis team talked to KCRG-TV9 last month, describing a culture of intimidation and fear under coach Villarini.

In the lawsuit, Villarini, who has been the West High School girls varsity tennis coach since 2013, alleges the statements made during the board meeting caused her a loss of reputation and income and future loss of earning capacity, along with the loss of past and future medical expenses.

The lawsuit also alleges a breach of contract because the district placed her on administrative leave in April, despite the fact that the district itself investigated and exonerated her.

The video of the board meeting in which the allegations can be heard remains up on the district’s YouTube channel.

