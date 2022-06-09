Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Deputies identify man shot and killed by an officer in Davenport

Davenport Police confirmed an officer-involved shooting.
Davenport Police confirmed an officer-involved shooting.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Scott County deputies identified the man who was shot and killed by an officer at Casey’s Convenience store in Davenport Wednesday morning.

The Scott County Deputies Office identified him as 45-year-old Jason James Morales, in a media release.

Davenport police responded about 12:48 a.m. to the Casey’s Convenience Store on West 53rd Street, for a report of a man possibly tampering with an air conditioning unit on the side of the building, according to police.

The officer on scene talked to the man, later identified as Morales, police said. A wanted check found he had outstanding warrants.

According to police, a physical confrontation lead to shots being fired between Morales and the officer.

Morales was transported by ambulance to the hospital for treatment, where he later died, police said. The officer had non-life-threatening injuries.

The officer involved has been placed on administrative leave, per department policy, according to police. Deputies said the officer’s name is still currently being withheld until this investigation is complete.

According to deputies, the sheriff’s office and the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation case are currently investigating the case.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said a woman has died in a crash east of Coggon Wednesday...
Woman dies in crash east of Coggon
Daria Brown
Iowa City woman arrested in viral video, back in jail for previous OWI
Chad Allen Williams, 46, of Johnston, Iowa, has been sentenced after a pipe bomb was found in...
Iowa man sentenced for detonating homemade explosives
Cedar Rapids homeowners frustrated after being added to city nuisance list for not shoveling...
Cedar Rapids homeowners frustrated over being added to city nuisance list for not shoveling one time
The City of Amarillo is asking for help identifying a strange figure seen on surveillance...
What is that? Strange figure caught on camera at Amarillo Zoo

Latest News

Watching Your Wallet: How to combat rising car insurance
Watching Your Wallet: How to put the breaks on rising car insurance costs
Iowa City West girls tennis
Iowa City West tennis coach sues school district for defamation
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
File from 2019 BBQ Roundup event in Cedar Rapids (Mary Green/KCRG)
VenuWorks hits pause on BBQ Roundup in Cedar Rapids
KCRG-TV9 Morning News anchor, Danielle Davis.
KCRG-TV9 Morning News welcomes Danielle Davis