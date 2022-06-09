Community members ask to ban landlord from leasing property in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Reported police calls and gunfire have prompted several groups to urge the City to ban landlord Charles Davisson from being able to lease out properties.

Wellington Heights Neighborhood Association, Moundview Neighborhood Association, Bever Park Neighborhood Association, and Advocates for Social Justice each sent a formal letter to City Officials requesting that they revoke the landlord business license for Property Holders Ltd and any other entity associated with Charles Davisson.

The organizations cite multiple cases in which properties of his have become labeled as nuisance properties within the City. They accuse Davisson of being “unfit to manage his properties as he is either unwilling or unable to foster healthy and safe living environments for his tenants.”

The most prominent example of this is that of the property on 2307 Bever Ave SE, which reportedly generated over 800 calls for service to CRPD in 2020-2021. The house was in turn labeled a nuisance property by the City of Cedar Rapids. Viewers may remember the home was the location of a police investigation after racial slurs were spotted spray-painted on the side of the building in 2021.

The organizations say that the tenants that were living on that Bever Ave property were then moved to a property on 1748 C Ave, which less than a year later, is now also classified as a nuisance property.

According to the Wellington Heights Neighborhood Association, “...There have been multiple cases of persons associated with the property being caught shooting weapons in the neighborhood and also possessing weapons that they were not legally allowed to have. There have also been reports of shots being fired from the house at 1748 C Ave NE indiscriminately into the neighborhood and in all of this Mr. Davisson has not been inclined to discontinue renting to this group of tenants...”

Bever Park Neighborhood Association in their letter cited other properties being “flipped” by the owner, in ways that have brought issues of construction without permits, laborers not being paid, and workers destroying work in response to not being paid.

The organizations say that Davisson has shown a pattern of being unable to manage tenants and prevent properties from becoming nuisance properties.

The City issued the following statement in response to the letters:

“...We take the concerns of the neighborhoods seriously and, at the same time, must provide due process to all affected parties. I trust that you, and others, understand that we need to properly process, evaluate and apply any decisions in a fair and impartial manner in accordance with our Housing Code. We are committed to doing that...”

You can read letters sent by the organizations here:

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.