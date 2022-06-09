Amana Colonies anticipate more local tourism as gas prices rise.

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Record high gas prices are starting to have an impact on tourism, but maybe not how you’d think.

The Amana Colonies is noticing more local tourism as opposed to people travelling from far away. They host several events that draw people to the area and despite gas prices, the recent Renaissance Festival was no different.

”We were around 12,000 in the first weekend and then just last Saturday I think we were around 3-4,000 in visitors for that event which was huge,” said Stacey Colledge, Executive Director of the Amana Colonies Convention & Visitors Bureau.

It’s where the people are coming from that may be shifting.

”People that are looking for that vacation experience but don’t really want to travel as far because of the expense, I think they’re going to be coming to our community more,” said Colledge.

The Amana RV Park has already noticed the shift. It’s the largest park of its kind in the state with 450 camp sites.

“Last June and July at this time we were almost full every weekend,” said Jamie Scott, Manager of the Amana RV Park & Event Center.

A motorhome rally this time last year brought 370 campers to the park.

”Gas prices this year have really taken a toll on us and those big trips that people are making are no longer and they’re getting cancelled,” Scott explained.

It seems fewer people may travel cross country this Summer but Scott says they’re still seeing 100-150 R-V’s every weekend.

”We’ve seen so many more Midwest campers now because of that,” she said.

