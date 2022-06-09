77 Linn County students return to school, parents defer fines & jail time thanks to Truancy Deferred Prosecution Program

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - In the past year more than 100 families in Linn County were at risk of jail time because their children missed too much school. Thanks to the Truancy Deferred Prosecution Program, 77 children returned to school.

“The only thing we’re after is improvement, we want to see that that attendance has gone way up and it’s not continuing to drop off,” said Marion School Resource Officer, Tom Daubs.

Daubs has been to many school attendance meetings at the Linn County Juvenile Division.

In Iowa, a student can only miss 10 percent of a school year without becoming truant. After that, the parents can face consequences.

The Truancy Deferred Prosecution Program in Linn County aims to help them and their children.

“As a school cop I don’t ever want to see a parent or a student get sent to jail, so 95% of these attendance meetings that took care of the issue, the parents didn’t realize they were out of that acceptable range and they would get it corrected so we wouldn’t have to go any further,” said Daubs.

The creator of the program is Nina Sheller, assistant Linn County Attorney in the Juvenile Division. She says the goal is to make parents aware of the issues, and allow them the opportunity to fix their child’s attendance issues before they need to be charged or serve jail time.

The reasons for truancy vary. Since May of 2021, 74 cases have been dismissed for reasons ranging from an unmarked change of address, mistakes by the school, and long-term illness.

“If they comply with the expectations of my program, which is typically no unexcused absences, then the case can get dismissed, they don’t have to serve jail time, they don’t have to pay fines, this can get off their record, all those good things. And the kids are getting back into school,” said Sheller.

This year the program has resulted in a 66% success rate. The remaining 34% vary.

“Some of it is that parents have done everything they can do to get this child into school but the child is refusing to go, and those are usually older kids,” said Sheller.

Both Sheller and Daubs say they’re making progress,,, but the program won’t be a complete success until every school-age student is able to complete their education and graduate.

