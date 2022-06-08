Wooden wins Dubuque County Attorney primary race after questions over leadership plague incumbent May

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Sam Wooden has won the Democratic primary for Dubuque County Attorney.

The race came into the spotlight after multiple organizations held votes of “no confidence” against Incumbent CJ May in the weeks leading up to the primary.

Assistant Dubuque County Attorney Richard Kirkendall, who is running as an independent in the fall, claims he had been the target of politically motivated personnel matters since announcing he would run against May and that he was unjustly fired by May for it. County Attorney May stated on May 11th, that Kirkendall’s claims are “100% false”, saying Kirkendall chose to resign and “is the only one politicizing the County’s disciplinary actions against him.”

On top of independent Kirkendall, Wooden will also race against Republican challenger Scott Nelson in November.

