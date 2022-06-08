Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Waterloo police investigate break-in at Gates Pool

(Waterloo Police)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 8:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Waterloo police are investigating after they say someone broke into the concessions area of Gates Pool on Tuesday.

Police responded to an alarm at the pool, located at 750 East Donald Street, just after 3 a.m.

Officers said they found damage to the concessions area doors and forced entry to the area.

However, police said an employee told them it didn’t look like anything had been taken.

Police say there are no suspects or witnesses at this time.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daria Brown
Iowa City woman arrested in viral video, back in jail for previous OWI
Police release body camera footage of Daria Brown's arrest
Police release body cam footage from arrest of Iowa City woman
Cedar Rapids homeowners frustrated after being added to city nuisance list for not shoveling...
Cedar Rapids homeowners frustrated over being added to city nuisance list for not shoveling one time
Brittney Simmons
Operation Quickfind: Brittney Simmons
Target is working with suppliers to cover costs for their vendors whose orders are being...
Facing huge inventory, Target cuts vendor orders, prices

Latest News

European Commissioner for Internal Market Thierry Breton speaks during a media conference on a...
One plug and done: EU to require common way to charge phones
The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said a woman has died in a crash east of Coggon Wednesday...
Woman dies in crash east of Coggon
Iowa’s best burger is facing a challenge from New York.
Iowa's best burger faces challenger from New York
Survivors of the deadly school shooting in Uvalde, Texas will testify before lawmakers on...
Survivors of deadly Texas school shooting to testify on Capitol Hill