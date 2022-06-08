Waterloo police investigate break-in at Gates Pool

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Waterloo police are investigating after they say someone broke into the concessions area of Gates Pool on Tuesday.

Police responded to an alarm at the pool, located at 750 East Donald Street, just after 3 a.m.

Officers said they found damage to the concessions area doors and forced entry to the area.

However, police said an employee told them it didn’t look like anything had been taken.

Police say there are no suspects or witnesses at this time.

