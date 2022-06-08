State Sen. Zach Nunn to face Rep. Axne in November midterm election

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - State Senator Zach Nunn, from Polk County, won the Republican primary for Iowa’s third congressional district, according to AP estimates.

Nunn received about 66 percent of the votes in the win over Gary Leffler and Nicole Hasson, who were also vying for their party’s nomination in that race.

“We’re ready to start working hard for Iowa,” Nunn said. “Today, becomes number one day, we’re an underdog, we’re a challenger, but we’re ready to work for Iowans.”

Nunn will face Democratic Representative Cindy Axne, who is seeking her third term.

Copyright 2022 KCCI. All rights reserved.