Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

State Sen. Zach Nunn to face Rep. Axne in November midterm election

State Senator Zach Nunn, from Polk County, won the Republican primary for Iowa’s third congressional district, according to AP estimates.
By KCCI
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - State Senator Zach Nunn, from Polk County, won the Republican primary for Iowa’s third congressional district, according to AP estimates.

Nunn received about 66 percent of the votes in the win over Gary Leffler and Nicole Hasson, who were also vying for their party’s nomination in that race.

“We’re ready to start working hard for Iowa,” Nunn said. “Today, becomes number one day, we’re an underdog, we’re a challenger, but we’re ready to work for Iowans.”

Nunn will face Democratic Representative Cindy Axne, who is seeking her third term.

Copyright 2022 KCCI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daria Brown
Iowa City woman arrested in viral video, arrested again for OWI shortly after release from jail
Police release body camera footage of Daria Brown's arrest
Police release body cam footage from arrest of Iowa City woman
Cedar Rapids homeowners frustrated after being added to city nuisance list for not shoveling...
Cedar Rapids homeowners frustrated over being added to city nuisance list for not shoveling one time
Brittney Simmons
Operation Quickfind: Brittney Simmons
Target is working with suppliers to cover costs for their vendors whose orders are being...
Facing huge inventory, Target cuts vendor orders, prices

Latest News

Is Iowa red, blue, or purple? Voters will decide the state’s political direction
Is Iowa red, blue, or purple? Voters will decide the state’s political direction
Iowa election officials put together what they call a "dream team" of officials to ensure the...
Iowa officials confident in election security as polls open Tuesday
It's Primary Election day in the state of Iowa, and both parties are discussing how they're...
Preview of Iowa’s Primaries
Rep. Abby Finkenauer
Democrats in Iowa vie to challenge GOP Sen. Chuck Grassley