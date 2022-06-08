POLL: 74% of Americans in favor of raising legal age to buy any gun

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A new poll from Quinnipiac University has found that nearly 3 out of 4 Americans are in favor of raising the minimum legal age to buy any gun to 21 years old.

The national poll found that 91 percent of Democrats, 76 percent of Independents, and 59 percent of Republicans are all in favor of raising the age.

92 percent are in favor of requiring background checks for all gun buyers, while 7 percent oppose requiring background checks for all gun buyers.

The poll found Americans are more divided in regards to a proposed ban on assault weapons. 50 percent of Americans support a nationwide ban on the sale of assault weapons, while 45 percent oppose it. Support for a nationwide ban has actually decreased over the years. Quinnipiac University found in 2018 that 67 percent of Americans supported a nationwide ban on the sale of assault weapons. with just 29 percent against it.

83 percent support a “red flag” law allowing police or family members to petition a judge to remove guns from a person that may be at risk for violent behavior (12 percent oppose it).

When asked about the cause of recent gun violence in our country, 40 percent of Americans thought mental health issues were the main cause; 19 percent thought the availability of guns were the cause, 17 percent thought that family instability were the cause, 10 percent thought social media was the cause, and 7 percent thought entertainment (movies, music, videogames, etc.) were the cause.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.