1 man dead after officer-involved shooting in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting at Casey’s Convenience store in Davenport Wednesday morning.

Davenport police responded about 12:48 a.m. to the Casey’s Convenience Store at 1691 West 53rd Street, for a reported suspicious man possibly tampering with an air conditioning unit on the side of the building, according to a media release from the police department.

The officer on scene talked to the man, police said. A wanted check found he had outstanding warrants.

According to police, a physical confrontation lead to shots being fired between the man and the officer.

The man was transported by ambulance to the hospital for treatment, where he later died, police said.

According to police, the officer had non-life-threatening injuries.

Per department policy, the officer involved has been placed on administrative leave and an outside agency will investigate this incident, police said.

According to police, the Scott County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation will conduct a joint investigation.

