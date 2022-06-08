Show You Care
One plug and done: EU to require common way to charge phones

European Commissioner for Internal Market Thierry Breton speaks during a media conference on a...
European Commissioner for Internal Market Thierry Breton speaks during a media conference on a common charging solution for mobile phones at EU headquarters in Brussels, Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. The European Union unveiled plans Thursday that would require smartphone makers to adopt a single charging method for mobile devices. (AP Photo/Thierry Monasse)(Thierry Monasse | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LONDON (AP) — European Union officials have agreed on new rules requiring a uniform charging cord for smartphones and other devices.

The move would make life easier for consumers fed up with rummaging through a tangle of cables for the right one.

EU negotiators said Tuesday that they inked a provisional agreement on a “single charging solution.”

It’s part of a wider effort to make products sold in the 27-nation bloc more sustainable and cut down on electronic waste.

The new rules will take effect by fall 2024 and mean EU consumers will only need to use a common USB Type-C cable for small and medium-sized rechargeable, portable electronic devices.

