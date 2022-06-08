Northern Iowa without permanent US Attorney for more than a year

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Half of Iowa, including Linn, Black Hawk, and Dubuque County, haven’t had a permanent US Attorney for about a year and a half.

Pete Deegan Jr, who was the last appointed United States Attorney for Iowa’s Northern District, stepped down in 2021 when President Joe Biden became the president. Two county attorneys said the position not being filled with a presidential nominee makes it difficult to understand the priorities for the federal government.

“The most frustrating part is it’s been a year and a half and there hasn’t been anybody put in place,” said Linn County Attorney Nick Maybanks (D). “The previous United States Attorney was doing an excellent job. I understand the politics of that. But, we should have somebody in place immediately when we let the last person go in my opinion.”

Maybanks said he struggles to get a “select group” of people to cooperate, who are responsible for a majority of violent gun crimes. He said the United States Attorney’s Office would have more leverage to get victims to cooperate with investigators due to harsher prison sentences.

“Well, when you put out the prospect of federal prosecution sometimes that gives people the incentive they need to be able to cooperate and give us the information to get more dangerous folks off the street,” Maybanks said.

The Cedar Rapids Police Department has acknowledged an increase in gun violence, which has occurred since the pandemic began in 2020. Police Chief Wayne Jerman has asked for more help from the public in May to solve those crimes. He said one reason the department isn’t seeing cooperation is the fear of retaliation.

Maybanks said an interim United States attorney can do some of the work related to an issue like gun violence, but the Department of Justice has to eventually place permanent procedures, priorities, and resources in a community.

“It’s like a ship that has a bunch of soldiers, but they don’t have a captain at the helm,” Maybanks said. “We need to know what the DOJ is going to prioritize and have somebody in place to guide them.”

Timothy T. Duax, who is currently the acting United States Attorney for the Northern District of Iowa, said in an email statement the office has direction and initiative. He said more than 160 press releases in 2022 along with a number of sentences related to violent crime, financial fraud and drug prosecutions are evidence the office is continuing to do work regardless of a presidentially appointed US Attorney.

The Southern District of Iowa, which is another jurisdiction for the federal government and contains Johnson, Clinton and Polk Counties, had a US Attorney appointed in November 2021.

Janet Lyness (D), who is the county attorney for Johnson County, said in her opinion its been a long time to find a permanent appointment for Iowa’s Northern District. She said acting attorneys don’t have the same mandates to move resources around and start initiatives to fight crime.

“They’re not going to have the same force because they don’t know how long they are going to be in that position,” Lyness said. “So, if they start an initiative they don’t know if they are still going to be the US attorney in a couple of months.”

She said this also gives a United States attorney more opportunity to quickly create their own department.

A spokesperson for Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley’s Office said it hopes the process to fulfill the vacancy in Iowa’s Northern District will work similarly to the process to fulfill the vacancy in Iowa’s Southern District. He said the senator’s office is actively reviewing potential candidates after discussions with the White House, but it’s the president’s responsibility to make these nominations

TV9 did reach out to the Department of Justice starting Monday afternoon and hasn’t received a response at the time of publication.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.