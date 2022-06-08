Show You Care
North Linn’s Austin Hilmer chasing his older brother Jake’s near-unbreakable records

By Jack Lido
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TROY MILLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Austin Hilmer is chasing history - it’s name is Jake.

“Getting to see him play helped me a lot just to learn from him see what he did well which was obviously pretty much everything he did,” Austin said.

Austin Hilmer was a freshman when he saw his older brother Jake break the national record for hits and runs in a career. He’s also second in state history in stolen bases.

“I think that’s what helped me a lot just seeing him break those records,” Austin said. “I honestly didn’t really think about those records ever having a chance at them just how big they were and how much he broke them by.”

No matter what numbers he ends up putting up, Austin, like Jake will go down as an all-time Iowa great. As of early June 8th, 2022, Austin’s a little over 100 hits and runs behind Jake. In the steals category though, Austin is only 35 behind Jake, and 45 behind the national 4-year record.

“I’m pretty quick and I’ve got good instincts I think that’s what helps me on the base paths,” Austin said.

“We do a different system we don’t give signs for baserunners to steal on any certain pitch,” said head baseball coach Travis Griffith. “(Austin) tries to steal every pitch.”

Austin’s a couple steals away from reaching 200 in runs, hits and steals. That’s a club only 3 Iowans are apart of, 2 of them, Jake and Ryan Miller, played for North Linn

“Once you got a taste of it, you get success you just want to keep it going,” Austin said. “That’s what all the athletes at North Linn do.”

The drive to compete is strong in Troy Mills, nowhere more than the Hilmer household.

“Every time I got home from work they were waiting at the door they wanted to go in the backyard and play baseball or basketball,” said Mike Hilmer, North Linn’s activities director and Jake and Austin’s dad. “It didn’t matter how many toys we bought them they didn’t play with any of them.”

Something else is present with the Hilmers. Not just impressive numbers, but also an impressive commitment to putting the team first.

“Everything I’ve accomplished and the stats are cool but when I look back that’s not gonna be the thing I remember,” Austin said. “It’s just gonna be how special North Linn was it that I got to experience it with all these guys.”

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

