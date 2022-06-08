Woman dies in crash east of Coggon

COGGON, Iowa (KCRG) - The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said a woman has died in a crash east of Coggon Wednesday morning.

Authorities responding to the crash at about 4:30 a.m. shut down Monticello Road from Highway 13 to Hills Mill Road temporarily.

The Sheriff’s office said the woman was driving a pickup truck on Monticello Road toward Highway 13 when she crashed.

The name of the woman has not yet been released. Monticello Road has since reopened.

