Linn County citizens voice support for ordinance to ban conversion therapy

By Libbie Randall
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Many Linn County residents spoke in favor of a ban on conversion therapy at Wednesday’s Board of Supervisor’s meeting.

The board held a second reading on an ordinance that would ban conversion therapy in unincorporated areas of Linn County. According to the agenda item, conversion therapy includes any efforts to change sexual orientation or gender identity with minors.

The meeting opened with public comments where many Linn County citizens from Cedar Rapids, Hiawatha, Ely, and Marion spoke in favor of the ordinance, and asked that the board pass it.

Supervisor Stacey Walker says he is not aware of any organization currently using conversion therapy in Linn County. He says this item is to serve as a preventative measure.

“If it is a case that we don’t have any organizations doing that then this ordinance won’t affect them. But this ordinance will be in place to protect young people in our community against that kind of trauma in the future,” said Walker.

The final reading and vote on the ordinance will be on Monday.

