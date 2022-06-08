Iowa’s best burger challenged by New York’s best burger

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (KCCI) - Iowans can vote in an online battle between Iowa and New York for the best burger.

The Iowa Beef Council said the New York Beef Council challenged Iowa for the online burger battle.

“The Tombstone” burger from The Flying Elbow in Marshalltown will take on New York’s “The Holy Smokers” burger from the Ale ‘n Angus Pub.

Visit the Iowa Beef Council’s website to cast your vote. Voting ends on June 13.

Copyright 2022 KCCI. All rights reserved.